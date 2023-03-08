Reds can see the future in trio of young pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds are counting on a trio of young pitchers for 2023 and they can be a solid foundation for the long-term future. Right-handers Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft, and lefty Nick Lodolo experienced rookie struggles last year with stunning flashes of brilliance mixed in as the poor-hitting Reds limped to a 100-loss season. But the Reds have seen enough of three young hurlers to know they’ve got something special. Greene, the second overall pick in the 2017 draft, is just 23. The other two are 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.