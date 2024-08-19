Reds bring up Julian Aguiar from Triple-A to start at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract of right-hander Julian Aguiar from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds say the 23-year-old will make his major league debut by starting Monday night at Toronto on Monday night in place of injured All-Star Hunter Greene. Aguiar is Cincinnati’s 11th-ranked prospect, according to Major League Baseball. He was 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 22 starts at Triple-A. He was a 12-round draft pick in 2021. Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sore elbow.

