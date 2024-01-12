Reds add to bullpen by signing left-hander Brent Suter, AP source says

The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to terms with left-hander Brett Suter. The 34-year-old Suter will receive $2.5 million in 2024 with a $3.5 million club option for 2025 and a $500,000 buyout. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced it. Cincinnati had already added free-agent pitchers Frankie Montas, Emilio Pagán and Nick Martinez this offseason. The 34-year-old Suter is an eight-year veteran who spent seven seasons with Milwaukee before pitching for Colorado last year. He’s 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 253 appearances, including 41 starts.

