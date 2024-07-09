Reds acquire outfielder Austin Slater from Giants for left-handed reliever Alex Young

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired outfielder Austin Slater and cash in a trade with San Francisco that sent left-handed reliever Alex Young to the Giants. Young was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after the swap was finalized. The 31-year-old Slater, will join a new team for the first time after he spent all eight of his major league seasons with San Francisco, is batting .200 with one home run and nine RBIs over 43 games this season. He will provide added depth for Cincinnati.

