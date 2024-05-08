Reds 1B Encarnacion-Strand out 4 to 6 weeks with a wrist injury. Ford promoted from Triple-A

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds put struggling first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list with a fractured bone in his wrist. The 24-year-old is expected to be out four to six weeks. To replace him on the roster, Cincinnati signed journeyman first baseman Mike Ford. Encarnacion-Strand missed four games since being hit on the wrist on April 27. He came back and played four games before going to the injured list. He was batting .190 this season with two home runs and 35 strikeouts.

