Redfern to become first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class cricket match in Britain

LONDON (AP) — Sue Redfern will become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class cricket match in Britain next week. Redfern played 21 times for England from 1995-99. She has been appointed for the County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire starting Tuesday. She was the first woman to officiate at a home England men’s match as the fourth official for a T20 international against Sri Lanka two years ago. She was the first to umpire a T20 Blast game when Gloucestershire played Middlesex in Bristol this season.

