Redemption for Roglič as he closes in on Giro d’Italia title despite mechanical problem
By The Associated Press
Britain's Geraint Thomas, right, and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic are seen at the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, an individual mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gian Mattia D'Alberto]
MONTE LUSSARI, Italy (AP) — Primož Roglič has all but secured the Giro d’Italia title by overtaking leader Geraint Thomas on the penultimate stage despite having a mechanical problem on the mountain time trial. Roglič had started the stage Giro 26 seconds behind Thomas but finished the route 40 seconds quicker than the British cyclist. That saw Roglič move into the leader’s pink jersey. He is 14 seconds ahead of Thomas going into the race’s mainly ceremonial final stage.
Britain's Geraint Thomas starts the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, an individual mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gian Mattia D'Alberto
A view of Monte Lussari, during the twentieth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, a mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Alpozzi
Slovenia's Primoz Roglic wears the pink jersey of the overall leader as he celebrates on the podium at the end of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, an individual mountain time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)