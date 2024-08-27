Reddick’s holdout from Jets continues but Saleh says he still has ‘plenty of time’ to play in Week 1

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s still a chance Haason Reddick could play in the season opener for the New York Jets. That is, if the star edge rusher ends his lengthy contract holdout before then. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday Reddick knows what he needs to do to be ready to play in Week 1. The Jets open the season at San Francisco on Sept. 9. Reddick remains locked in a dispute with the Jets over his contract. He requested to be traded on Aug. 12, but general manager Joe Douglas quickly nixed that by saying New York would not grant his wish to be dealt. Reddick’s holdout reached its 36th day Tuesday.

