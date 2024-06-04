Reddick hasn’t been at voluntary workouts or communicated with coach, but Jets aren’t concerned

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick has not attended the team’s voluntary workouts since being acquired from Philadelphia in March. Coach Robert Saleh says he isn’t concerned despite not communicating with the former Eagles star during the last several weeks. Saleh said Tuesday he expects Reddick to attend mandatory minicamp next week. The 29-year-old Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract. None of Reddick’s salary for this season is guaranteed and it’s speculated he’s seeking an extension, but Saleh deferred to general manager Joe Douglas when asked if he thought that was the case.

