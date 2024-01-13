Reda Khadra scores superb first goal in French league to guide Reims to 3-1 win at Monaco

PARIS (AP) — An individual flash of brilliance from forward Reda Khadra has helped Reims snap a three-match losing streak away from home with a 3-1 win at third-place Monaco in the French league. It was Khadra’s first goal in the league after the former Germany under-21 international joined from Brighton in the summer. Khadra collected the ball on the right flank and dealt with Guillermo Maripan by flicking the ball forward with his heel. Once in the box, Khadra dribbled past Soungoutou Magassa then resisted Maripan’s return and slotted home from close range to make the score 2-1. The Champagne club moved to fifth in the standings, four points behind Monaco. Second-place Nice plays at Rennes later Saturday.

