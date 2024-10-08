Red zone woes play a big role in the early season struggles for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Driving into the red zone hasn’t been a problem early this season for the San Francisco 49ers, who have gotten past the opponent’s 20-yard line more than all but one team in the NFL. Finishing those drives with touchdowns has been a major issue in a stark turnaround from last season when the Niners were the most efficient team in the NFL when it came to scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The red zone problems played a major role in San Francisco’s latest loss as the Niners were limited to one touchdown on six trips inside the 20 in a 24-23 loss to Arizona.

