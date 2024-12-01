Red-zone woes, failure to stop Colts on 4th down on final drive doom Patriots to 3rd straight loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots made six trips inside the Indianapolis 20 and came away with two touchdowns, two field goals, an interception at the goal line and a missed field goal that was shorter than an extra point. When they think about how close they came to beating the Colts, those missed opportunities will hurt the most. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson engineered a 19-play drive that took all but the last 12 seconds off the clock, and Indianapolis converted the 2-point conversion to win 25-24.

