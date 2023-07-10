Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators

By The Associated Press
FILE - Ottawa Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, April 4, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The Detroit Red Wings acquired Michigan native DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in exchange for two players and draft picks. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings acquired Michigan native Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in exchange for two players and draft picks. The Red Wings signed the 25-year-old DeBrincat, a two-time 41-goal scorer from Farmington Hills, to a four-year extension worth about $7.8 million annually. In exchange for DeBrincat, the Senators acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, defensive prospect Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round draft pick and Detroit’s 2024 fourth-round selection.

