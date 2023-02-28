Red Wings sign Walman to new deal before NHL trade deadline

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract three days before the NHL trade deadline. Detroit is in contention for a wild card and potentially has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The 27-year-old Walman is in his second year with the Red Wings and is having the best year of his career. He had five goals and 10 points in 40 games entering Tuesday night’s game at Ottawa. The Toronto native had 10 points in 51 games last season, mostly playing in St. Louis.

