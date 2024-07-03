Red Wings sign two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko away from the Panthers

The raiding of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers continued with the Detroit Red Wings signing winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million. Tarasenko is the sixth player from Florida’s Game 7 lineup to leave in free agency. The 2019 and 2024 Cup winner joins three-time champion Patrick Kane on the Red Wings as they try to end a franchise-worst playoff drought at eight seasons. Among the other signings around the league Wednesday, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson joined Columbus.

