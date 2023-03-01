Red Wings sign Dylan Larkin to 8-year, $69.6M deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have signed center Dylan Larkin to an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, banking on him being a key player in the next phase of their rebuilding plan. The Red Wings announced the deal on Wednesday, two days before the NHL trade deadline. Larkin’s new contract will pay him an average of $8.7 million per year. Detroit signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year, $10.2 million contract on Tuesday.

