Red Wings miss playoffs despite 5-4 shootout win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner in a 5-4 Detroit win over the Montreal Canadiens in their regular-season finale Tuesday night, but the Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Red Wings entered the night tied with Washington for the East’s second wild-card spot with 89 points. The Capitals, however, held the tiebreaker over Detroit with more regulations wins and clinched the final playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Detroit has missed the playoffs eight straight seasons.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, while Moritz Seider, Joe Veleno and David Perron also scored for Detroit (41-32-9). The Red Wings prevailed in a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory over the Canadiens on home ice a day earlier.

James Reimer stopped 29 shots for Detroit.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau watches the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Brendan Gallagher and Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, while Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal (30-36-16). Cayden Primeau made 36 saves.

Canadiens fans got a first glimpse of some up-and-coming blueliners in the organization. Logan Mailloux made his NHL debut after spending the entire season with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket. The 21-year-old produced one assist for his first NHL point.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Lane Hutson showed his moves, received loud applause and produced a crucial assist playing at the Bell Centre for the first time. He debuted Monday in Detroit, where he earned one assist.

Down 3-2 after 40 minutes, the Red Wings tied the game 3:31 into the third period with a shot from behind the net that banked off Primeau’s pads and into the net.

Slafkovsky put Montreal back ahead with his 20th of the season, deflecting a point shot from Hutson at 12:46.

With their season on the line, the Red Wings pulled their goalie with 1:48 remaining, hoping to replicate Monday’s late-game comeback. And they did.

After Montreal iced the puck, Perron scored with 3.3 seconds left with a one-timer from the point to force overtime and keep the Red Wings’ season alive momentarily.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.