Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings’ 5-1 loss in Boston. The suspension will cost him $15,784. The 6-foot-6 Rasmussen has a goal and four assists in seven games this season.

