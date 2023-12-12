Red Wings forward David Perron suspended 6 games for cross-check on Ottawa’s Artem Zub

DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron has been suspended for six games by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday’s game. The Red Wings center was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Perron will forfeit more than $148,000 in salary during the suspension. Larkin was put on injured reserve.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.