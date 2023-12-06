Red Wings expect Patrick Kane to make debut Thursday night at home against Sharks

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings say Patrick Kane is ready to make his season debut. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says he expects the newly signed veteran to play Thursday night at home against the San Jose Sharks. The 35-year-old Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago, hoping to become the third NHL player to come back from the invasive procedure. Detroit signed the playmaking wing last week to a prorated $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season to bolster its chances of earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

