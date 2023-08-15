Red Wings acquire defenseman Jeff Petry in a trade with the Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings have added another veteran player late in a busy offseason by acquiring defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens. Detroit got Petry at less than half his salary in exchange for a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick and 24-year-old defenseman Gustav Lindstrom. The Canadiens just acquired Petry from Pittsburgh earlier this month in the trade that sent three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the Sharks to the Penguins. Petry had previously spent seven-plus seasons with the Canadiens before being dealt to Pittsburgh last year and did not figure to be in their plans.

