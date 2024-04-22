Red Stars win at Reign. Angel City tops Courage for its first home win of the year

Mallory Swanson had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Red Stars beat the Seattle Reign 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Reign have lost four straight for the first time since 2013. Elsewhere in the NWSL on Sunday, Claire Emslie scored twice and Angel City beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

