Red Stars set NWSL attendance record but fall to Bay FC 2-1 at Wrigley Field

Bay FC got goals from Kiki Pickett and Joelle Anderson to beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in front of a National Women’s Soccer League single-game record of 35,038 fans at Wrigley Field. Penelope Hocking volleyed in a deflected cross in stoppage time for Chicago. Crystal Dunn and Rose Lavelle scored to help Gotham FC extend its unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 2-1 win over Angel City. Kate Wiesner scored her first professional goal to give the Washington Spirit a 1-0 win against the Utah Royals. And Sophia Smith scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute and the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 1-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.