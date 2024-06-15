Red Stars score late to draw with league-leading KC Current in NWSL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored early in the first half and assisted a 90th-minute goal to help the Chicago Red Stars draw 2-2 against Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium in the National Women’s Soccer League. In the 6th minute, Sarah Griffith found Swanson in the box, who scored from a tight angle. Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawingo scored early in the second half to put the Current ahead, but Sam Staab headed in Swanson’s corner just before second-half stoppage time.

