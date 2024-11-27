Red Star’s on-loan forward Silas scores against his parent club Stuttgart in Champions League

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — On-loan Red Star Belgrade forward Silas had just a low-key celebration for the goal he scored against his parent club Stuttgart in the Champions League. Silas played five years at Stuttgart before being loaned out to spend this season with the Serbian champion after the Champions League fixtures were drawn. Red Star trailed 1-0 in the 12th minute when the Congo international ran through to shoot from the edge of the Stuttgart penalty area. Silas held up both hands in a gesture of apology to fans of his longtime former team.

