Red Soxc DFA RHP Ryan Brasier; LHP Joely Rodríguez off IL

BOSTON (AP) — Reliever Ryan Brasier, a key part of Boston’s 2018 World Series championship bullpen, was designated for assignment before a game against the Seattle Mariners. The move was made to open a spot for left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez, who started the season on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The 35-year-old Brasier pitched in nine games during the 2018 postseason, recording five holds with a 1.04 ERA.

