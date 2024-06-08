Red Sox-White Sox game delayed by 3 bottles thrown toward the field

CHICAGO (AP) — There was a delay in the fourth inning of the Boston Red Sox-Chicago White Sox game after three small bottles were thrown toward the field. A White Sox spokesperson described the bottles as plastic and “travel-sized.” The team said it was investigating, but there were no injuries. The delay occurred before Paul DeJong batted with runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the fourth. DeJong said during the White Sox TV broadcast that they were “flying full bottles of liquor.” He said a kid in the front row was hit in the head and had to leave. Chicago snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Boston.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.