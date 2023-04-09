Red Sox top Tigers behind Casas, Crawford for 3-game sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 for a three-game sweep. Boston starter Kutter Crawford allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter. Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, hitting .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs, left in the ninth after getting injured while diving for Spencer Torkelson’s bloop single. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his second save. Detroit loaded the bases with one out, but Zach McKinstry flied out and Akil Baddoo struck out. Matthew Boyd yielded two runs on five hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings as Detroit fell to 2-7.

