Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has a bone bruise in his sore left knee

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox All-Star third placeman Rafael Devers has a bone bruise in his left knee. Manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Devers had an MRI on his sore knee before Boston’s 5-4 loss to Cleveland. Cora said Devers should be fine. Devers wasn’t in the lineup after being in Boston’s lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday. He went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts. Also Thursday, the Red Sox placed outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to April 16. O’Neill hasn’t played since Monday when he left the game after colliding with Devers. O’Neill needed eight stitches in his forehead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.