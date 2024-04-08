Red Sox surpass early expectations with 7-3 trip to start the season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox return home with a 7-3 record, one game behind the Yankees in the AL East. The last two times Boston has started with seven or more wins in its first 10 games — 2018 and ’21 — the Red Sox reached the postseason. This trip was quite a difference from the last time they started the season with a long West Coast journey. In 2019, they went 3-8 one year after winning their fourth World Series title since 2004.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.