Red Sox SS Trevor Story leaves game after injuring shoulder on diving stop of Mike Trout’s hit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story left Boston’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning after injuring his shoulder on a backhand dive to stop a hit by Mike Trout. Story got his glove on Trout’s hard grounder, but he was left writhing in pain after hitting the grass hard on his arm and shoulder. The two-time All-Star’s face also might have hit the ground. Story stayed on the grass for about two minutes before heading to the dugout. Pablo Reyes replaced Story at shortstop.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.