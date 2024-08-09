Red Sox SS Trevor Story could return to lineup soon after having April shoulder surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is getting close to a return to the lineup after having what was expected to be season-ending shoulder surgery. Story injured his shoulder trying to make a diving stop on a ball off the bat of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout in Anaheim on April 5. About a week later, Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the arthroscopic procedure on the left posterior labrum. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Story will take live batting practice on Monday at Fenway Park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.