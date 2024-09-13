Red Sox scratch Tanner Houck from scheduled start at Yankee Stadium because of shoulder fatigue

NEW YORK (AP) — Tanner Houck has been scratched from his scheduled start for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees due to right shoulder fatigue. Rookie right-hander Richard Fitts replaced Houck on the mound at Yankee Stadium, making his second career start in a game with playoff implications. The switch was made a little less than an hour before the first pitch. The 28-year-old Houck, who earned his first All-Star selection this season, is 8-10 with a 3.24 ERA in 28 starts. He hasn’t pitched since Sept. 4 against the Mets. Houck took the loss in that game, and his next turn was pushed back because of soreness.

