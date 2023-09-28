Red Sox say Tim Wakefield is in treatment, asks for privacy after illness outed by Schilling

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer. The news led to an outpouring of support for Wakefield – and criticism of Schilling. Wakefield is 57. He retired in 2012 with a 200-192 record and 4.41 ERA in more than 3,000 major league innings. He was a part of Boston’s 2004 and ’07 World Series championships and was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2016.

