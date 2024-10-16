Red Sox say OF Masataka Yoshida had successful shoulder surgery and targets opening day for return

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say that outfielder and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida has had successful surgery to repair the cartilage in his right shoulder. He is targeting opening day for a return. The team said Yoshida had right shoulder labral repair on Oct. 3. Yoshida batted .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBIs in his second season since coming from Japan.

