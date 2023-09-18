Red Sox rookie 1B Triston Casas not expected to play again this season because of shoulder injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Boston Red Sox rookie first baseman Triston Casas isn’t expected to play again this season because of right shoulder inflammation. With the Red Sox in last place in the AL East, manager Alex Cora says it wouldn’t make any sense for Casas to ramp back up to try to play again this year with only two weeks left in the season. The first baseman went on the 10-day injured list Saturday and was visiting a doctor to go over MRI results Monday. Casas hit .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games.

