Red Sox right-hander John Schreiber leaves game in 7th

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-handed reliever John Schreiber walked off the mound with a 2-2 count against Julio Rodríguez in the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners. Boston said Schreiber had right lat tightness. After Schreiber threw a strike to even the count at 2-2, manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out of Boston’s dugout. Cora and the trainer both were talking with Schreiber, who had his glove covering his mouth. The righty then walked off with the trainer and Richard Bleier was brought into the game. Bleier struck Rodríguez out with the first pitch.

