Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock leaves after 1 inning with tight right elbow

TORONTO (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock left Sunday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays with tightness in his right elbow. Whitlock came in with a 4-3 record and a 5.15 ERA in nine starts. He missed 27 games earlier this season because of right elbow ulnar neuritis, a nerve inflammation that causes numbness in the hand. Whitlock also missed 10 games at the start of the season while recovering from right hip surgery. Left-hander Brennan Bernardino took over for Whitlock, who allowed a two-out solo home run to Toronto designator hitter Brandon Belt in his lone inning of work.

