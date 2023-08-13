Red Sox reliever Rodríguez could be done for the season with latest injury setback, Cora says

By The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez delivers during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says reliever Joely Rodríguez’s season could be over following another setback in the left-hander’s injury-riddled season. Currently on the 15-day injured list since July 31 with right hip inflammation, the 31-year-old Rodríguez felt something in the upper hip when he was throwing a bullpen session a few days ago. Asked Sunday if it was possible that Rodríguez wouldn’t be back this season, Cora said: “Yeah, there’s a good chance.”

