Red Sox reliever Rodríguez could be done for the season with latest injury setback, Cora says

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says reliever Joely Rodríguez’s season could be over following another setback in the left-hander’s injury-riddled season. Currently on the 15-day injured list since July 31 with right hip inflammation, the 31-year-old Rodríguez felt something in the upper hip when he was throwing a bullpen session a few days ago. Asked Sunday if it was possible that Rodríguez wouldn’t be back this season, Cora said: “Yeah, there’s a good chance.”

