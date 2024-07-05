Red Sox reliever Chris Martin placed on injured list with elbow inflammation

By The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Martin throws to first base as he trips on the mound fielding a ground ball against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Chris Martin has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of right elbow inflammation. Boston made the placement retroactive to Thursday, a day after the 38-year-old Martin pitched one inning against Miami. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says “we feel like this is something minor.” Left-hander Cam Booser was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Booser is a 32-year-old who debuted on April 19. He has a 3.21 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings. He is 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA in six games with Worcester.

