Red Sox reliever Chris Martin placed on injured list with elbow inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Chris Martin has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of right elbow inflammation. Boston made the placement retroactive to Thursday, a day after the 38-year-old Martin pitched one inning against Miami. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says “we feel like this is something minor.” Left-hander Cam Booser was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Booser is a 32-year-old who debuted on April 19. He has a 3.21 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings. He is 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA in six games with Worcester.

