Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione wins Hall of Fame’s Frick Award for broadcasting excellence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Castiglione, a Boston Red Sox radio announcer for 41 years, won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. Castiglione, who has called the four World Series wins of the Red Sox that followed an 86-year title drought, will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 19-22 in Cooperstown, New York. Castiglione, 76, has broadcast four no-hitters and both of Roger Clemens’ 20-strikeout games. The Fenway Park home radio booth was named in his honor last year.

