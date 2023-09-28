Red Sox put RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day IL with a viral infection

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have put right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list with a viral infection. Manager Alex Cora says Martin is heading home and having testing. The Red Sox start a season-ending series at Baltimore on Thursday night. Martin had a terrific season for the Red Sox, going 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in in 55 appearances. This was his first year with Boston. The Red Sox recalled right-hander Nick Robertson from Triple-A Worcester to fill Martin’s roster spot.

