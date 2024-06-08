Red Sox plan to give OF O’Neill a few days off for ailing knee

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston outfielder Tyler O’Neill is going to rest for a couple days before the Red Sox decide on a possible return to the injured list for his ailing right knee. Manager Alex Cora says O’Neill will sit out this weekend’s games the Chicago White Sox. The team is off on Monday, and it is hoping to have him back in the lineup Tuesday against Philadelphia. O’Neill was activated from the 10-day IL on Wednesday after being sidelined by right knee inflammation. He tweaked his knee when he hauled in Paul DeJong’s flyball in the second inning of Friday’s 7-2 loss to the White Sox.

