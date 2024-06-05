Red Sox place RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety. The 38-year-old Martin last pitched on May 30 against Detroit, giving up four hits, including two home runs, and three earned runs in an inning of work. He has a 4.22 ERA in 21 appearances this season. To fill Martin’s spot on the active roster, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester.

