Red Sox place pitcher James Paxton on IL with knee inflammation, ending his season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander James Paxton was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right knee inflammation, a move that manager Alex Cora says will ends his season. Cora made the announcement on Sunday morning at Fenway Park while the Red Sox were preparing for their series finale against the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles. Originally, the team pushed his start back to Tuesday against the New York Yankees, but decided it was best to shut him down.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.