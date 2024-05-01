Red Sox place Masataka Yoshida on 10-day IL with left thumb strain

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed designated hitter Masataka Yoshida on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb strain. The move, before Wednesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants, is retroactive to April 29. Yoshida injured his left hand when he was jammed on a pitch during his first at-bat in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Cubs. He was examined by a hand specialist on Tuesday. Before Wednesday’s game, Yoshida was undergoing an MRI on his hand, which was significantly swollen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.