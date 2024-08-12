Red Sox place James Paxton on IL with strained calf, suspend Jarren Duran and reinstate Brayan Bello

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox placed left-hander James Paxton on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right calf, a day after he limped off the field in the first inning following a quick move trying to cover first base. Along with Paxton going on the IL, the Red Sox made a handful of other moves. Monday’s starter Brayan Bello was reinstated from the paternity list, and they recalled lefty Bailey Horn from Triple-A Worcester.

