Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta is placed on injured list with elbow strain

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox have placed right-hander Nick Pivetta on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain, their latest key player to be sidelined in a week. Shortstop Trevor Story dislocated his shoulder last week in a game against the Angels and could face surgery. Boston is off to a 7-3 start and hosts Baltimore in its home opener on Tuesday. Pivetta has made two starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits over 11 innings with 13 strikeouts. He was scheduled to start the second game of the series on Wednesday. The Red Sox recalled left-hander Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Worcester to take Pivetta’s place on the roster.

