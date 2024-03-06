Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will travel to Alabama for second opinion on ailing elbow

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will be headed to Alabama for a second opinion on his ailing right elbow. Manager Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday that Giolito will head to Birmingham on Monday to talk with Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas as they explore treatment options, including surgery. Giolito signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason. He made two starts in spring training, throwing two scoreless innings in his first outing before getting roughed up allowing four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota last Friday. It was after that start that Giolito reported the discomfort in his elbow.

