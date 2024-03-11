Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to undergo right elbow surgery, potentially ending his season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito will undergo right elbow surgery, potentially ending his first season with the team before it even begins. The decision comes after Giolito traveled to Alabama recently to get a second opinion from Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas. Giolito, who signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason, made two starts in spring training. He tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his first outing before getting tagged for four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota on March 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.